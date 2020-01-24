Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0058 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $43,050.00 and approximately $28,959.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.03089721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00201019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.