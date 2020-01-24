Jewel Price Reaches $0.39 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Jewel has a total market cap of $21.42 million and $946,492.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 64.2% higher against the dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.03168058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036771 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

