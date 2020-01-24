John J. Mcphee Sells 16,494 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MLHR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.77. 13,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,880. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 260.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 289.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter worth $194,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

