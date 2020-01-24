John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Buys 1,015 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp acquired 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83).

Shares of WG traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 391 ($5.14). 1,595,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 380.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 403.73. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 511.09 ($6.72).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

