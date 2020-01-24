Johnson Controls International (JCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International has set its FY20 guidance at $2.50-2.60 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

