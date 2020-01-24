Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2020 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

