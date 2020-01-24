Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.92 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $776.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $91.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

