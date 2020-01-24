JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPM opened at $136.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

