JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 6.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $134.57. 1,903,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,766,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $428.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.