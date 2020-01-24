JSECOIN (JSE) Market Cap Hits $78,967.00

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. JSECOIN has a market capitalization of $78,967.00 and $17.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JSECOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, JSECOIN has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JSECOIN Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JSECOIN’s official message board is jsecoin.com/blog. JSECOIN’s official website is jsecoin.com. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin.

Buying and Selling JSECOIN

JSECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JSECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JSECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

