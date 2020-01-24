Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

JNPR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,586,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,246,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,487,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,563,000 after purchasing an additional 298,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,806,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,133,049,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,782,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $804,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,581,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045,873 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

