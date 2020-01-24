Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target Raised to GBX 340 at Credit Suisse Group

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JUP. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jupiter Fund Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 373.70 ($4.92).

Shares of LON JUP traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 388.80 ($5.11). The stock had a trading volume of 662,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 398.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.90. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 299.40 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 435 ($5.72).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

