K92 Mining (KNT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

K92 Mining (CVE: KNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/23/2020 – K92 Mining was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – K92 Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

1/7/2020 – K92 Mining was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating.

1/7/2020 – K92 Mining was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KNT traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,486. K92 Mining Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$3.57. The stock has a market cap of $703.94 million and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.