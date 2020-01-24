Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Sells $1,264,250.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack A. Hockema also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $923,395.20.

KALU traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $101.50. 125,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,650. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.09. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

