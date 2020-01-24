Kansas City Southern (KSU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU):

1/23/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $184.00.

1/21/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $187.00 to $193.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $172.00.

1/21/2020 – Kansas City Southern was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Kansas City Southern is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $168.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Kansas City Southern was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Kansas City Southern is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.57. 59,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $168.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock worth $3,841,185 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

