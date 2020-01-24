Karatgold Coin Market Cap Achieves $24.49 Million (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded down 43% against the US dollar. Karatgold Coin has a total market cap of $24.49 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karatgold Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, YoBit and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.80 or 0.05484861 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033859 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002468 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Token Profile

KBC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,752,735,080 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold. The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Karatgold Coin Token Trading

Karatgold Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinsuper, YoBit and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

