Kava Price Down 3% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Kava token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.35 or 0.03095261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kava

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,532 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.