Kcash (KCASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.10 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kcash has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

