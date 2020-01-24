Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.90. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.12.

NYSE:K opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,316,343.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,963,106 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,049,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,896,000 after buying an additional 59,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,970,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,317,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,569,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,723 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

