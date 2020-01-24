KeyCorp Comments on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.08.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

