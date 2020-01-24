KeyCorp Weighs in on Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of COG opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 255,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.