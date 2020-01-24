Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRP. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NYSE:KRP opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.51. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 45.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $13,333,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

