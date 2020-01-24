Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Kimberly Clark has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Kimberly Clark has a payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kimberly Clark to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.23.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.