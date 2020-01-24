Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.35. 238,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,250. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

