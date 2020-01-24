Kin Market Cap Tops $4.87 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Allbit and COSS. Over the last week, Kin has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $64,593.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.70 or 0.03193480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00202961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Mercatox, IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC, Stellarport, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, YoBit, Allbit, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

