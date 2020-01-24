Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

KMI stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.53. 6,886,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,327,336. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

