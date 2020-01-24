Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Given $10.25 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KINS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KINS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,268. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kingstone Companies news, CEO Barry Goldstein purchased 5,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,911.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 623,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,707.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 12,358 shares of company stock worth $92,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 83,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

