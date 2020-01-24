Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) Insider Purchases £24,840 in Stock

Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) insider Gary Wilder purchased 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,840 ($32,675.61).

KWG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 20 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,420 shares. Kingswood Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.20.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Kingswood in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

