Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRG. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE KRG opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.87. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,276 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

