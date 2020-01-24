KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KKR opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.84.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

