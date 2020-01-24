Klimatas Price Hits $0.0265 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 88.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 76.3% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $19,169.00 and approximately $3,460.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00079836 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

