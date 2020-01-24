Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00007042 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BarterDEX, Bitbns and Upbit. Komodo has a total market cap of $70.76 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00585443 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00117130 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00120534 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000503 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002984 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,999,541 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Crex24, HitBTC, Bitbns, Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, BarterDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

