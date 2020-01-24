Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $41.99 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 122,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,526.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $828,000.

