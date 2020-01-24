Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Now Covered by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

KTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.55. 4,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,499. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,539,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,676,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,562,000.

