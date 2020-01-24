Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Kroger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kroger to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

KR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 3,959,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

