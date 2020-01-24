Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.99 ($75.57).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of KRN opened at €69.30 ($80.58) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. Krones has a 12 month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12 month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

