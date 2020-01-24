Kryll (KRL) One Day Volume Tops $2,558.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $1.32 million and $2,558.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.03089721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00201019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,960,580 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

