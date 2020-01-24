Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $1,405,380.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,058,422.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $1,157,591.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,945,591.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,850 over the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $969.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

