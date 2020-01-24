Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of KURA opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.50. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a current ratio of 19.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,393.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 96,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,582 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,086,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

