Kyber Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.20 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Kyber Network has a market cap of $46.57 million and $4.20 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003144 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Coinrail, OKEx and Neraex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.70 or 0.03193480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00202961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,925,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,833,893 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Binance, DEx.top, TDAX, Poloniex, Cryptopia, DragonEX, GOPAX, Gate.io, ABCC, Coinrail, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Huobi, COSS, Neraex, Coinnest, Zebpay, Coinone, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Bithumb, Liqui, IDEX, Livecoin, Tidex, AirSwap, OKEx, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.