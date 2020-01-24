KZ Cash Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $21,644.00 and $29.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

