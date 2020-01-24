L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

