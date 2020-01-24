Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,388 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America accounts for about 3.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.38% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $62,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,103.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 298,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.05.

Shares of LH stock opened at $179.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.53. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $181.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.