Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 58.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

