Lake Street Capital Lowers Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target to $31.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price target cut by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSC. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 495.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 644,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

