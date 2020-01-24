Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Jagdale now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LW. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

Shares of LW stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

