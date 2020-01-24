Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNDC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Landec alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $195,626 in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Landec by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $332.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.75. Landec has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Landec will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.