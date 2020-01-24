Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 24.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,247,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $13.71 on Friday, hitting $1,472.94. The stock had a trading volume of 776,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,136. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,384.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,263.00. The company has a market cap of $1,024.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.