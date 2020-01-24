Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys Shares of 40,204 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 26,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,846. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

