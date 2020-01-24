Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.50. 410,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.21. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,199. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.45.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.